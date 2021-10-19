One wounded in overnight shooting at VIP Lounge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was shot in the leg at VIP Lounge early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. at VIP Lounge. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to BPD, the suspect fled the scene in a silver vehicle, driving south on California Ave. before turning east on Belle Terrace. If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.