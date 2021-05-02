One-way traffic control planned for parts of Hwy. 43 and 46 starting Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Highway 43 and Highway 46 in Kern County will be reduced to one lane for construction work starting Monday.

Caltrans said Highway 43 will be under one-way traffic control between Highway 119 and Blue Star Memorial Highway from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through late September. Traffic control will be for no more than two miles at a time.

Highway 46 between Interstate 5 and the California Aqueduct will also have one-way traffic Monday through Friday this week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Caltrans.

On both highways, Caltrans said motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes through each area.