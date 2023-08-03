BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You see it everywhere: mattresses, couches and other junk illegally dumped on the streets. It is a growing issue that threatens the environment and affects quality of life, county officials say.

“In my district it’s a problem,” Kern County District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores said. “Throughout the county it’s a problem, and it’s really an irritating problem because it’s something that is so easily avoidable.”

“It’s a safety hazard, it’s an environmental hazard and it’s just unacceptable to have trash and debris in right away streets, alleys, and people’s property,” Flores said.

Flores said he plans to tackle illegal dumping. One of his steps has been reopening the Roberts Lane Transfer station — a free county service where residents can bring unwanted items instead of dumping or taking them further away to the Bena landfill.

“This is a great solution, it’s user friendly, it’s accessible, it’s free. So even if you have the thought of, I’m going to go down the street you don’t have to go down the street to dump,” said Flores.

The station has been open since April, and Flores says he is already seeing results.

“We’ve collected 50 tons of trash and debris that otherwise would have ended up in the streets as illegally dumped and that is just through June,” he said.

“By the time I get the July and August numbers I’m confident that we would have 70 tons collected, if not more,” said Flores.

Illegal dumping will not go away overnight, but Flores believes this is a step to make a change in the county.

“We deserve better, and we want Kern County to look the best, be the best, we can be the best and it starts with ourselves, it starts with our citizens taking ownership, not everyone is dumping, there’s a few bad actors but I think if we put community pressure that will go a long way,” said Flores.

If you have unwanted household items, you need to dump the Roberts Lane Transfer Station is open every Thursday at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information go here.