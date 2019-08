BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET)- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Buttonwillow.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Highway 58.

For unknown reasons, the driver left the roadway and rolled into the orchards. The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The scene has been cleared and is not affecting I-5, according to CHP.