One person killed in crash off Alfred Harrell Highway near Panorama Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died following a crash on Alfred Harrell Highway near Panorama Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to CHP, just before 2:30 a.m. officers were attempting a traffic stop with a white truck on northbound Fairfax Road near Niles Street. The truck then fled the scene and traveled to Panorama Drive where it continued west of Mt. Vernon Avenue on to Alfred Harrell Highway. The truck then drove down the hillside and overturned several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. A female passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries.

Westbound Alfred Harrel Highway to Panorama Drive is currently closed.