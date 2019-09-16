One person killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET)- One person is dead and juvenile suffered major injuries following a multi-vehicle accident Saturday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a Ford truck was driving northbound on I-5, just south of Twisselman Road, when it collided with a tractor-trailer. The Ford truck then rolled-over and spun out of control. A second tractor-trailer, traveling northbound on I-5 hit the Ford truck as it was spinning out of control. The Ford truck ultimately landed on it’s roof.

The driver of the Ford truck, a woman from Tracy, died at the scene and a juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The age of the juvenile has not been released.

The drivers of the two tractor-trailers did not have injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

