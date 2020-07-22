One person injured, dog rescued in duplex fire Wednesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was injured in a duplex fire Wednesday morning where firefighters rescued a dog trapped under burning debris.

Firefighters were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the blaze at Lincoln Avenue and Grant Drive, southeast of Meadows Field Airport. Before they arrived, neighbors alerted the duplex residents to the fire and helped them get out, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

During a search of the duplex, firefighters found a dog under burning debris and managed to get it outside unharmed. Firefighters said one of the people who neighbors helped out of the home was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries was not included in a department news release.

The fire displaced the two people who live at the residence and caused an estimated $70,000 in damage, according to firefighters. Crews quickly brought the blaze under control despite downed power lines, locked doors and a number of belongings on the property, the release said. The cause is under investigation.

No smoke alarms were heard by firefighters when they entered the home, and fire officials are reminding residents to install and regularly check smoke alarms in their home.