One person hospitalized following shooting in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Wasco that left a person wounded Saturday night.

Officials said they were called for reports of a shooting and a victim of a shooting on Gaston Street between 16th Street and Filburn Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and their condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.