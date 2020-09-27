One person hospitalized following shooting in Wasco

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Wasco that left a person wounded Saturday night.

Officials said they were called for reports of a shooting and a victim of a shooting on Gaston Street between 16th Street and Filburn Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and their condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News