BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A person has been hospitalized after being burned in a trailer fire in East Bakersfield early Tuesday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, crews responded to a travel trailer on fire on Ohio Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the trailer was completely burned down and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of the person’s injuries has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.