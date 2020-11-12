One person found dead after house fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body was found inside a house that burned in southeast Bakersfield Thursday morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

A dead dog and cat were also found inside the house on Cottonwood Road near East Casa Loma Drive, firefighters said. The blaze was reported at about 6:07 a.m., and the first crew to arrive encountered heavy flames and smoke pouring from the residence.

The fire displaced six people, and the Red Cross is assisting with shelter and clothing, the department said.

The cause is under investigation.