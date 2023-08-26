BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One vehicle was seen on its side after a wreck sent it into a telephone pole in Lamont on Saturday.

On Aug. 26, the CHP Traffic Incident page reported a wrecked vehicle was on its side near Weedpatch Highway and E Panama Lane, just north of Lamont. The CHP traffic incident page says that once the vehicle was on its side a victim was pinned inside and the car began smoking. The vehicle caught fire and a coroner was called to the scene.

California Highway Patrol, Kern County Fire Department and PG&E were on scene according to 17 news reporters. PG&E reported an outage in the area affecting over 1,700 customers. The expected time of completion for the fix is around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The cause of this wreck is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.

