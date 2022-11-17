DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck was laying on its side at the intersection of Driver Road and 9th Avenue in Delano, according to CHP.

Officials confirmed an adult male from Delano, was the single occupant of the Honda Ridgeline, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the box truck was transported to Adventist Health Hospital in Delano, CHP said. His current condition is unknown.

The box truck remains on the roadway. Avoid the area if possible.