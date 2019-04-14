One person dead following shooting in South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- One person is dead following a shooting in South Bakersfield Saturday night.
Bakersfield Police officers responded to a shopping center in the 1600 block of Panama Lane for a victim of a shooting.
Police say they found a man sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
After medical personnel arrived on scene, they pronounced the victim dead.
According to BPD, the suspects are described as a Hispanic male, 18-years-old, with a thin build wearing dark-colored clothing. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 18-years-old, with dyed red hair, wearing a red and orange striped shirt.
The pair were last seen driving a 1997-2003 green or blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
Anyone with information on these suspects or their vehicle, call Detective Fred Torres 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
