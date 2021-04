BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Northeast Bakersfield late Tuesday night.

KCSO says deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Water Street just after 11:50 p.m.

A victim was found unresponsive and not breathing.

KCSO says there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re urged to call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.