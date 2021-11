BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a plane crash Friday northeast of California City.

Hal Derwin Wood, 68, of Murrieta died when the two-seater plane crashed in the open desert north of Garlock Road and west of Highway 395, according to a coroner’s release.

The other man killed in the crash has not been identified, coroner’s officials said Monday.