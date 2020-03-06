One more local resident being tested for coronavirus, county confirms

One more local resident is being tested for the coronavirus, the Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed Friday morning.

This brings the total number of people being tested to five. Four people are currently being tested, including this new resident, according to the county. Results came back earlier this week from the state for one resident, which was negative.

In addition, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said out of 15 travelers that the department initially kept in isolation for monitoring, only four are still being monitored.

There are still no confirmed cases in the county, Corson said.