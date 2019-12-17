One more day left for KGET’s 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive

There is only one more day left in the KGET 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive and a local Girl Scout troop made sure they didn’t miss out.

The troop visited our lobby bringing large bags of toys. At the same time, Paul Saenz and his wife Helen dropped off dolls, toy trucks and more gifts.

The couple says they’ve been donating toys for about 20 years.

The toys are piling up, making it hard to even see the tree in the lobby. All the toys are going to local kids and teens through the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

You can drop off new unwrapped gifts at the KGET studios at 2120 L St. through 5 p.m. on Dec. 17.

You can also drop them off at the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. or at the Boys & Girls Club at 801 Niles St.