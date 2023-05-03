BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A month has passed since a man was fatally struck in southeast Bakersfield and his family is demanding justice.

Luther Warren, 55, was riding his bike on East Brundage Lane near Mount Vernon Avenue on April 3 when he was struck and killed on the spot.

Warren’s family says “his laughter was infectious and his sense of humor gave joy to many.”

Warren was struck by a silver Dodge King Cab pickup truck with a toolbox mounted in the bed, according to officials. The car sustained damages on the front passenger side after the crash.