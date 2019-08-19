Man found dead in Kern River Saturday while another man remains missing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man was found dead in the Kern River Saturday, and a man who fell into the river later that day remains missing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was reported at about 1:40 p.m. near Keysville. Kern Valley Search and Rescue found the man about a mile down the river. He was not wearing a flotation device.

The 31-year-old’s name will be released by the coroner’s office.

Five hours later, deputies were called to a report of a 32-year-old man who fell into the river near the mouth of the canyon and was swept downstream, according to sheriff’s officials.

That man has been identified by family as Shehzad Khan.

Bakersfield Search and Rescue searched the area Saturday and Sunday, and the search is ongoing again today, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that even though water levels have gone down the river remains “very dangerous.” Those who visit are urged to use appropriate safety measures.