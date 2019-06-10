One man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter activation led police to a man dead in East Bakersfield.

According to BPD, they got the call just after 10:20 p.m. for a shooting in the 1500 block of Oregon Street.

As police arrived, they found a man in his late 30s dead on the roadway near the north alley of Oregon and Brown Streets.

BPD has not said if the shooting was gang-related.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case call Detective Esguerra 326-8670, or BPD at 327-7111.