One man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in East Bakersfield early Tuesday Morning.

According to KCSO, a person was found dead in the roadway on Niles Street near Palm Drive, just west of Mount Vernon Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Deputies say the man was shot at least once.

Homicide detectives are investigating and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.