One man dead following crash in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One man has died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

Just after 2:00 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to Old River Road and White Lane for a single vehicle accident.

Police say a car was traveling southbound on Old River Road when it struck several trees in the center divider. The male driver, the sole occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

According to BPD, speed appears to be a factor in the crash and impairment will be determined upon toxicology results.

The roadway is currently closed and will remain closed through approximately 8 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.