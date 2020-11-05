UPDATE: Man who died in South Bakersfield crash identified

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who died in a crash in South Bakersfield Wednesday night as 72-year-old Elias Samarripas.

Samarripas died at the scene, according to KCSO. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man has died following a crash in South Bakersfield that happened late Wednesday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department says a man was driving near the intersection of Hosking Avenue and Hughes Lane around 11:15 p.m. when he turned in front of another car and died. A woman in the other car and her male passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 327-7111.