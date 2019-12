(KGET) — A lane of northbound Interstate 5 has been closed in the Castaic area, and traffic conditions are only likely to get worse as the evening continues with a winter storm already impacting mountain areas.

The California Highway Patrol said a lane of northbound I-5 is closed from Hasley Canyon Road to Parker Road. The other three lanes remain open.

Major passes including Highway 58 and I-5 over the Grapevine could close if the storm hits the area as expected later this evening.