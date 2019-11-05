One killed, two injured in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and two were injured in a collision in Delano on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 10:45 p.m., they received a call of a collision on County Line Road east of Hiett Avenue. The department determined that a 22-year-old Earlimart man was killed in the accident.

The department said the man was driving a 2014 Chevrolet westbound on County Line Road approaching Hiett Avenue when, for some unknown reason, the vehicle drifted to the left and hit a 1999 Toyota heading eastbound on the road.

The driver of the Toyota and a passenger, both 17, received minor to moderate injuries from the accident and were taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, CHP said.