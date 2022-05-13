BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were called to Hughes and White lane just before 12:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to BPD. Officials say one vehicle ran a red light at a high rate of speed striking another vehicle. The driver of the struck vehicle died at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Kern County Corner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.