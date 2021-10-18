Woman killed in crash near Arvin identified

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) (UPDATED 2:35)— The woman who died in a head on collision this morning in Arvin has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman has been identified as Jasmine Leann Soofi, 21, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

(10/18 7:32 a.m.) — At least one person is dead after a head-on crash near Arvin Monday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Wheeler Ridge Road and Teale Road. CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports a sedan collided head-on with a semitruck. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to the CHP. It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured. The northbound lanes of Wheeler Ridge Road are closed from Teale Road to Herring Road while CHP investigates.

The identity of the person who was killed will be released at a later date. The cause of the crash is not immediately known.