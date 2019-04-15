One killed in fire at Beech Street property owned by local attorney

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- One person was killed in a fire that swept through a residence early Saturday owned by local attorney Phil Ganong.

The blaze, reported at 12:33 a.m., caused an estimated $530,000 in damage to the structure in the 2400 block of Beech Street. Firefighters said they located a body inside.

The deceased has only been identified as male, and his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to coroner's officials. Five people were displaced.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause.

A receptionist at Ganong's law office confirmed Ganong owns the property but does not live there.

Ganong, his wife, Pamela, son William, and three others, including two doctors, have been charged in Orange County in what prosecutors said was a $22 million urine test billing scheme.

The Ganongs owned sober living homes in Orange County, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego between January 2008 and December 2016 through their business, William Mae Company, which operated as Compass Rose Recovery.

According to prosecutors, the Ganongs fraudulently listed residents and non-residents of Compass as employees and expanded their health insurance policy to cover almost 100 employees. It's alleged Compass Rose Staffing was used as a front to overbill insurance companies for the collection and testing of urine.

A pretrial hearing in that case is set for Wednesday in Orange County.