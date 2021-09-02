One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Shafter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in the hospital tonight after a car crash and the shooting … waking some Shafter residents to the sound of gunshots. This marks the ninth officer-involved shooting in Kern this year. Kern County endures another officer-involved shooting. Shafter police officers were called to the area of Walnut Street and Minter Avenue just after 1 this morning for a report of a car crash. Omar Martinez was asleep when a car careened into his neighbor’s yard.

“My wife is the one that heard the ‘wham’,” said Martinez. “She startled me out of bed, panicking.”

Martinez says he heard sirens minutes later.

“Five minutes after that we heard some gunshots. We were like ‘what?'” said Martinez. “We ducked into our bedroom with our kids because we didn’t know what was going on at that point. So it escalated from a car wreck to shotguns. It’s kind of traumatizing. We sleep in this bedroom, so it’s a matter of about 10 feet. The outcome could have been completely different.”

Police say there was a confrontation … and then a shooting …. But they wouldn’t say anything else about what happened. Except that no officers were hurt. The suspect was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has come in and taken over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting,” said Capt. Jeff Bell of the Shafter Police Dept.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, call KCSO at 861-3110 or the secret witness line at 322-4040.