BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the stroke of a pen, Alexa Alfaro signed the ticket to her future.

The North High School senior will attend UC Santa Barbara in the fall but she’s headed there with something few other high school grads have, an additional diploma.

Alexa is preparing to walk across the stage at North, but this won’t be the first time she’s donned a cap and gown.

No, not that one. She walked across the stage at Bakersfield College just a few weeks ago.

“My dad works at BC, he’s a counselor, and he told me it would save me a lot of money to do my first two years at Bakersfield College,” Alfaro said.

While working her way through high school, Alexa was also earning her associates degree from BC.

“I took dual enrollment courses offered at North High and I took separate concurrent enrollment classes at BC. Definitely didn’t sleep sometimes, but I have a good support system at home, and our NHS counselors and administrators were very understanding, as well as the teachers,” Alfaro said.

“I think just getting through high school is a challenge, and this young lady, she did amazing things. She’s not only able to graduate high school but also college with an AA degree and we are just so proud of her; something no other student at North High has ever done before,” North High Principal Mark Balch said.

“There were times I wanted to give up, but I know where I want to go in life and what I want to do and this is gonna help me get there.”

What she wants is to get her masters degree in psychological and brain sciences… and now she’s not one, but two diplomas closer to getting there.