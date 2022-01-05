One found dead after abandoned structure fire breaks out in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An individual was found dead inside an abandoned structure after a fire broke out in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

An abandoned structure fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Verde St, according to BFD. When fire crews arrived on scene they discovered a fully engulfed abandoned house.

Fire crews extinguished the flames fairly quickly, according to Bakersfield fire chief Mike Lencioni. Crews struggled to gain entry to the house, needing to kick down a door. Once inside, they found one victim deceased inside the structure.

It is unclear what prompted the blaze, or if the victim died in the fire or in some other way. Arson investigators are on the scene. No injuries to firefighters or bystanders were reported.

The fire comes just a week after one person died in a fire at an abandoned restaurant in Lamont. Fire crews found a dead body on a secondary search of the permanently-closed Casa Lopez restaurant in Lamont.