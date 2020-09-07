One driver injured in East Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a sedan was hospitalized after a collision Sunday night in East Bakersfield, police said.

The crash involving the sedan and a pickup truck was reported at around 8:45 p.m. at East Truxtun Avenue and Haley Street. A Bakersfield police sergeant said the driver of the sedan suffered moderate to major injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.