One dead, two injured in crash involving utility truck and big rig

UPDATE: Eastbound Stockdale Highway has reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a utility truck died Wednesday morning after his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane of traffic on Stockdale Highway and collided head-on with a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. on eastbound Stockdale Highway, east of Enos Lane. Eastbound Stockdale was closed and traffic was being detoured to Superior Road.

A passenger in the utility truck suffered major injuries and the driver of the big rig had a complaint of pain, officers said.