One dead, seven hospitalized following probable carbon monoxide poisoning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One man died and seven others were transported to a hospital after they were believed to be exposed to carbon monoxide at their Northwest Bakersfield home.

Investigators said the accident appeared to be accidental in nature. Now, leaders with Kern County Fire are hoping to spread the message about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Fire Department responded to the home on the 6900 block of Gallery Drive just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

"We had a tragic event in this neighborhood yesterday," battalion chief Sean Fraley with the Kern County Fire Department. The Carbon Monoxide is believed to have come from a gas powered electric generator at the house.

"Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless.You can't see it, but it can kill you," Fraley added. Once Carbon Monoxide enters the human body, it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen, which can cause one to lose consciousness and suffocate within minutes.

"The signs and symptoms are [a] feeling [of] lethargic, and you don't know why, and if everybody is feeling lethargic all of a sudden, that can be a sign."



Fraley noted the best way to know if you are in danger is through a carbon monoxide alarm. California law requires all single family homes that have attached garages or fuel burning appliances to have at least one installed carbon monoxide alarm.

In this case, Kern County Fire said the home did not have an alarm, perhaps because it was built in 2005, before the law went into effect in 2011.

The focus is now turning to making sure a tragedy like this never happens again.

"If you ever feel you are in danger, call 9-1-1. We are here to assist you," Fraley said.

The seven people taken to the hospital are expected to be released and sent back home Sunday.

The name of the man who died has not been released. A representative with the Coroner tells KGET the victim's name will be released "at a later time."



The incident remains under investigation.

