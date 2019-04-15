Local News

One dead, seven hospitalized following probable carbon monoxide poisoning

KCFD: Gas-powered electric generator to blame

By:

Posted: Apr 14, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 14, 2019 07:49 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One man died and seven others were transported to a hospital after they were believed to be exposed to carbon monoxide at their Northwest Bakersfield home.

Investigators said the accident appeared to be accidental in nature. Now, leaders with Kern County Fire are hoping to spread the message about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Fire Department responded to the home on the 6900 block of Gallery Drive just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening. 

"We had a tragic event in this neighborhood yesterday," battalion chief Sean Fraley with the Kern County Fire Department. The Carbon Monoxide is believed to have come from a gas powered electric generator at the house. 

"Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless.You can't see it, but it can kill you," Fraley added. Once Carbon Monoxide enters the human body, it displaces oxygen in the blood and deprives the heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen, which can cause one to lose consciousness and suffocate within minutes. 

"The signs and symptoms are [a] feeling [of] lethargic, and you don't know why, and if everybody is feeling lethargic all of a sudden, that can be a sign."
     
Fraley noted the best way to know if you are in danger is through a carbon monoxide alarm. California law requires all single family homes that have attached garages or fuel burning appliances to have at least one installed carbon monoxide alarm.

In this case, Kern County Fire said the home did not have an alarm, perhaps because it was built in 2005, before the law went into effect in 2011. 

The focus is now turning to making sure a tragedy like this never happens again. 

"If you ever feel you are in danger, call 9-1-1. We are here to assist you," Fraley said.

The seven people taken to the hospital are expected to be released and sent back home Sunday.

The name of the man who died has not been released. A representative with the Coroner tells KGET the victim's name will be released "at a later time."      
  
The incident remains under investigation.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center