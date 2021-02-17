One dead, one wounded after shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – At least one person has died after a shooting in Delano Tuesday night.

The Delano Police Department was called to the 300 block of Asti Street, near Garces Highway, around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Christina Armendariz, of Delano, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life saving measures, Armendariz died at the scene.

Police say a second victim, 24-year-old Sean Stanley of Delano, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3377 or the Delano Police Department Tipline at (661) 721-3369.