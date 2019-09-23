One dead in rollover crash Saturday

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and four others — including three children — were injured when a vehicle overturned Saturday on Cuddy Valley Road, west of White Rock Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling east on Cuddy Valley Road when the SUV veered right off the roadway then back left across both lanes and onto a dirt embankment where it overturned an unknown number of times.

The SUV continued south across the lanes and down an embankment, officers said, where it came to a rest.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The passengers suffered non-lifethreatening injuries, officers said, with one person receiving what were described as major injuries, the other three with minor injuries.

Children ages 1, 2 and 4 were in the vehicle.

Everyone wore a seat belt, according to the CHP. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.