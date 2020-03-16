One dead in head-on collision on Highway 33

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane on Highway 33 and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sebastian Alberto Martinez, 20, died at the scene of the 9:40 p.m. crash south of Baker Road, coroner’s officials said.

Officers said Martinez was driving south at an estimated speed of 60 mph when he collided with the other vehicle. Martinez’s Toyota spun across both lanes and was hit by a Kia traveling behind him in the southbound lane. The Toyota came to a stop blocking both lanes of Highway 33, according to the CHP.

The drivers of the other vehicles were both injured, officers said.

The crash remains under investigation.