UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 99 at Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-vehicle collision involving a semi and box truck left a motorcyclist dead on southbound Highway 99 near Rosedale Highway Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at around 6:29 p.m. CHP says the motorcycle may have lost control splitting lanes, causing the three-vehicle collision. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Caltrans announced the #2 and #3 lanes on southbound Highway 99 near Airport Drive are closed due to the collision. There is a four-mile back up with no estimated time of opening.

