BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed in a crash on Merced Avenue off SR-65 Friday afternoon.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. when a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck. SR-65 is currently closed in both directions at Merced Avenue due to the collision, according to Cal Trans. Alternate routes are advised.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.