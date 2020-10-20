One dead in crash on Highway 395 north of Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in a car crash on Highway 395 north of Ridgecrest Sunday afternoon.

CHP said a Toyota Highlander driving southbound on Highway 395 made a left turn into a rest stop at about 4:39 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the Highlander mistook a stop sign for a four-way stop and proceeded eastbound when a vehicle driving northbound hit the Highlander before it had time to stop.

A 72-year-old woman who occupied the Highlander was transported via medivac to Ridgecrest but later died at a hospital. According to CHP, there were two or three physicians were on scene who helped give aid to those injured in the crash.

CHP said drugs or alcohol were not determined to be a factor in the fatal crash.