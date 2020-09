BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking outside a crosswalk in northwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening, police said.

The man was hit at about 9:40 p.m. by a vehicle traveling south on Calloway Drive near Rosedale Highway, Sgt. Mike Gerrity said. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

It did not appear alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash, Gerrity said.