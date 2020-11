BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a crash on Highway 99 just north of Highway 58.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page, the crash happened around 11:36 a.m. when a motorcyclist collided with a semi-truck. Brief delays are expected on the northbound side of Highway 99 as traffic clears the area, according to Cal Trans. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.