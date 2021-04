SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) – At least one person has died following a crash in Shafter Monday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. a semi-truck crashed into a car near Seventh Standard and Zerker Roads.

Witnesses say the car rolled over. The driver of the car died.

The Shafter Police Department is investigating the crash.

It is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were involved.