One dead and two injured after shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Delano Thursday night.

Just before 11 p.m. KCSO was called out to the 800 Block of Maria Way for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found three people who had been shot. One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to Kern Medical.

One of the victims is listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are continuing an investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.