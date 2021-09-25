One dead after vehicle crashes into pole on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after colliding with a pole early Saturday morning in South Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of a vehicle versus a pole in the area of Union Avenue and Ming Avenue around 1:16 a.m., Saturday.

When first responders arrived at the scene they located a white vehicle that had collided with a pole and was fully engulfed in flames. A good Samaritan attempted to extinguish the flames prior to first responders arriving, while another performed CPR on the victim.

Ultimately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is not immediately known whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in this collision.