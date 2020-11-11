One dead after rollover crash Monday evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger of a vehicle that rolled over Monday evening in a crash believed to have been at least partly caused by speed has died, police said.

Both the passenger and driver were thrown from the vehicle when it overturned on Noriega Road, east of Allen Road, the Bakersfield Police Department said. The driver lost control after rapidly accelerating upon turning east on Noriega Road, police said. His toxicology tests are pending.

Police identified both the passenger and driver as men, but their names had not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.