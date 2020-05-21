One dead after multi-vehicle crash in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – At least one person has died after a three car crash in East Bakersfield early Thursday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. a three vehicle crash happened in the area of of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street, just down the street from East Bakersfield High School.

According to CHP, at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person who died was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, identified as a Honda sedan, and was currently en route to the hospital with unknown injuries before the crash happened.

The driver of the Honda sedan was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Another driver in a different car, identified as a Volvo sedan, had minor injuries.

Officers say the driver of the third car, involved in the accident,identified as a Nissan sedan, drove off.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash and how the passenger of the Honda sedan died.

Mt. Vernon Avenue is currently closed between Niles and Oregon Streets.