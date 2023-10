BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The One Book Project is set to host its Red Carpet Movie Night Friday evening in downtown Bakersfield.

The Red Carpet Movie Night will feature a selfie station for photo opportunities, learning about Inclusion Films and the film Rising Phoenix.

The event is set for Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Beale Memorial Library on Truxtun Avenue.

The One Book Project is a reading and discussion project that promotes awareness and strengthens the community.