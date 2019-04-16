One arrested in shooting Monday on California Avenue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested on gun and gang charges in connection with a shooting Monday evening.

Officers were called at 7:07 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of California Avenue, according to police. They found evidence of a shooting and determined a vehicle hit a utility box during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police contacted Hernan Cortes and found him in possession of a gun, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and firearm violations.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.