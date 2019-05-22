One arrested in burglary at Chipman Middle School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man spotted fleeing the campus of Chipman Middle School early Tuesday was arrested on burglary charges.

Police say Troyce Coker was in possession of several laptops taken from a classroom, and officers found several other stolen laptops during a search of his vehicle.

Officers were called at 2:16 a.m. to a burglary alarm at Chipman at 2905 Eissler St., according to police. They saw Coker run from the campus when they arrived.

Coker at first refused commands to stop, police said, but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.